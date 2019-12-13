2 students charged in false 911 call that prompted lockdown of Wakefield schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wakefield High school students are facing charges after a false shooting report made to police prompted lockdowns at Wakefield schools last Thursday.

Officials did not disclose any other information about the students.

RELATED: 'They're shooting:' False report prompted lockdown at Wakefield schools, police say

On Dec. 5, Wakefield High, Wakefield Middle and Wakefield Elementary school went on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to say that they had heard shots fired near the schools.

In the 911 recording, the caller told the dispatcher there was a shooting by the football field.

He said he was heading inside and added that: "I think some dude is laying on the ground, he's not moving."

Later, the caller said someone was "sitting" on the ground. And asked whether that person was injured, he replied, "they're not moving."

Raleigh Police Department investigated the report but found no evidence that shots were fired on campus or anywhere nearby.

Listen to the 911 call that prompted a Code Red lockdown at Wakefield Schools:

RELATED: Criminal charges coming for Wakefield student who reported false shooting, but is the punishment tough enough?
