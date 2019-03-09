2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home

Standoff between @DurhamPoliceNC and two men inside an Eva Street home is over. Both men surrendered to heavily armed officers. They may be suspects in a series of recent robberies. Working to confirm charges now. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/ESVviLfRNw — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 9, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police were on the scene of a potential standoff situation on Eva Street off Alston Avenue.Authorities were on scene at the home since early Saturday morning.ABC11 crews on scene saw two men surrender to officers around 8 a.m.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.