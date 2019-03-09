2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home

Durham police in possible standoff near Eva Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police were on the scene of a potential standoff situation on Eva Street off Alston Avenue.

Authorities were on scene at the home since early Saturday morning.

ABC11 crews on scene saw two men surrender to officers around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The featured video is from a previous update.
