2 suspects sought after Raleigh convenience store armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Raleigh convenience store on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m., Raleigh police received an armed robbery call to the El Ranchito at 3110 New Bern Avenue.

Police said two adult male suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Other than being male, police did not provide a description of the suspects at this time.

An investigation conducted by the Raleigh Police Department is ongoing at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrobberyraleigh newsarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 being monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Armstrong: Tar Heels need unprecedented hustle to beat No. 7 Duke
Large fire rips through construction site near Washington D.C.
President Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment
1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
Show More
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
Hundreds to gather in downtown Raleigh for Moral March 2020
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
Raleigh mayor takes city hall to $2 billion Downtown South site
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
More TOP STORIES News