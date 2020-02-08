2 suspects sought after Raleigh convenience store armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Raleigh convenience store on Saturday afternoon.Just before 2:45 p.m., Raleigh police received an armed robbery call to the El Ranchito at 3110 New Bern Avenue.Police said two adult male suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Other than being male, police did not provide a description of the suspects at this time.An investigation conducted by the Raleigh Police Department is ongoing at this time.