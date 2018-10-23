Two men robbed two Wake County sweepstakes parlors in a span of six hours, according to the Raleigh Police Department.The crime spree started Monday just after 10 p.m. at Skillmasters on Western Boulevard.Investigators said the two men entered the sweepstakes parlor, robbed it, and then ran off.Tuesday morning just before 4 a.m. the same two men followed the same plan at a sweepstakes parlor located on Glenwood Avenue about seven miles away from the first one.Investigators have not said how much money the two robbers stole. They also have not released any description of the men.