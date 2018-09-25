2 vehicles collide, overturn on I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Authorities are working to learn the cause of a crash that overturned two vehicles on I-95 in Cumberland County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-95 near Wade.
Officials have yet to release details surrounding the crash; however, they said at least two vehicles were involved.
It appears one overturned in the middle of the interstate; the other flipped near the median.
Authorities have not commented on the status of those involved.