2 vehicles collide, overturn on I-95 in Cumberland County

Authorities are working to learn the cause of a crash that overturned two vehicles on I-95 in Cumberland County Tuesday morning.The crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-95 near Wade.Officials have yet to release details surrounding the crash; however, they said at least two vehicles were involved.It appears one overturned in the middle of the interstate; the other flipped near the median.Authorities have not commented on the status of those involved.