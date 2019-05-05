prostitution

Graham man, woman wanted for kidnapping, promoting prostitution in Alamance County

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and woman wanted on charges of kidnapping and sexual servitude after deputies say the pair possibly held someone against their will.

After receiving a report of a missing person on May 4, investigators discovered evidence leading them to believe the missing person was possibly being held against their will and possibly in the commercial sex industry.

The missing person was located but warrants were obtained for Christopher Gray Stevenson, 27, of Graham, and Amanda Lynn Starr, 28, of Graham, for first degree kidnapping, sexual servitude of an adult victim and promoting prostitution for profits.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant at Parkridge Apartments where more evidence was found.

The whereabouts of Stevenson and Starr are unknown and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6777.
