2 women, man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two women and a man were taken to the hospital on Saturday night following a shooting in downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh police said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. along the 700 block of East Martin Street.

Authorities said the three victims were taken to WakeMed Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh police did not say if they had a shooting suspect(s) in custody at this time.

This is the second triple shooting in central North Carolina this weekend, the first happening in a Harnett County subdivision just before midnight.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

