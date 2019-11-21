Smithfield Foods packing plant worker arrested, accused of shooting 2 coworkers in Bladen County

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were shot inside a hog processing plant on Thursday morning in Bladen County.

Just after midnight, Bladen County Sheriff's Office received a call about an active shooter at the Smithfield Foods packing plant located off Highway 87.

Sheriff Jim McVicker confirmed two victims, who were plant employees, were found shot in a stairwell. McVicker said the male victim had been shot twice in the upper body; the female victim had been shot once in the abdomen. They were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.

"I tell you, this world we live in today, I would never think something like this would happen in Bladen County. But it did. This world is changing every day," McVicker said.

Jaquante Williams, a plant employee, was arrested in the woods just outside the hog processing plant. He was reportedly dressed in all black when he was taken into custody. He has been working at the plant for about a year.

Jaquante Williams



One employee who worked at the plant for 11 years told ABC11 she thought it was a joke when she first heard chatter from fellow employees on a walkie-talkie about a shooting. When she realized it was not a joke, she and other coworkers ran to a safe place to hide.

They stayed hidden until it was safe to come out.
