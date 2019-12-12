2-year-old boy struck, killed by oncoming subway train in New York City: Police

LOWER MANHATTAN -- A 2-year-old child was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Lower Manhattan during the Wednesday evening commute.

The incident was reported at the Fulton Street subway station around 5:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is not yet known what led to the incident, but police say based on their preliminary investigation, it does not appear to be criminal.

The MTA said there were delays and multiple impacts to 2/3/4/5 train service immediately after the incident.


----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citychild injuredpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1.7 million meals donated to ABC11 Together Food Drive
Popular Raleigh restaurant to close ahead of planned redevelopment
1 injured in Durham park shooting, police investigating
Man who grabbed woman likely behind similar crimes, police say
2020 Census: How unaccounted children affect your community
2 in stolen SUV sought for pawn shop, Subway armed robberies
Congress OKs permanent funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving schools
Show More
Child dies days after Fayetteville crash that left 3 seriously injured
UNC-CH Chancellor expresses concern over Silent Sam settlement
Apex steps up to end human trafficking
Human bones found at Harnett County home, deputies say
Harvey Weinstein bail hiked to $5 million over monitoring issues
More TOP STORIES News