FAIRHOPE, Ala. --A 2-year-old boy is making internet users scratch their heads after he got stuck inside of a claw machine at a restaurant in Fairhope, Alabama.
Ezra Ingersoll's mom told WKRG the little boy got too excited and crawled inside the machine, which was filled with brightly colored toys.
Workers used a key to open the machine and then take it apart to rescue the boy.
Ingersoll posted about the incident to Facebook saying, "Just in case anyone is wondering what was happening.. tonight..... all the police and fire department... it was my kid. He is out and ok now but freaked his momma out!!!"