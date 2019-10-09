Cary police investigating after 2-year-old girl falls from third-story window

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl fell out a third-story window Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Waterford Forest Circle, according to officials.

The child was taken to WakeMed Children's but police did not release any information regarding her condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
