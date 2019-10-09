Cary police investigating after 2-year-old girl falls from third-story window

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl fell out a third-story window Wednesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Waterford Forest Circle, according to officials.Officials with the town of Cary said the child was taken to WakeMed Children's as a precaution but is expected to be released Wednesday night.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.