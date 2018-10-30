MISSING GIRL

Mom of 2-year-old who vanished from Texas park arrested and charged in her disappearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Hazana's father, Taboerick Anderson says he spoke to Christon briefly after she reported their daughter missing and immediately got a bad feeling.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas --
Authorities have arrested and charged a mother whose 2-year-old daughter went missing from a Texas park in College Station on Sunday.

Tiaundra Christon, 21, is charged with child endangerment and making a false report to police. She was booked into the Brazos County jail.

College Station police had been searching for her daughter, Hazana Anderson, for the last 24 hours.

Investigators are still unsure where the girl is.



Hazana was reportedly last seen Sunday morning at Gabbard Park at 1201 Dexter Dr. S.

According to the police department's Facebook post, Hazana's mother said she arrived at the park with her daughter around 8 a.m. She then said she returned to her car to get a bottle for Hazana.

Upon returning from her car, the mother discovered the 2-year-old had vanished from her stroller.

Two fishermen later told police they heard the mom screaming for help.

Hazana is described as a black female, approximately 3' tall and weighing 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The 2-year-old was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, with a black "girl squad" shirt, cream-colored pants, dark pink shoes, and a purple beanie.

Police said Hazana also has a dark-colored birthmark around her big toe on her left foot.

Hazana's father, Taboerick Anderson, said Christon started acting strange and avoiding him within the last couple of months.

Watch his full interview: Father of missing 2-year-old clings on to hope during her search

EMBED More News Videos

The father of Hazana Anderson says he is holding on to hope in the search for his missing 2-year-old daughter.



Anderson said he spoke to Christon briefly after she reported their daughter missing and immediately got a bad feeling.

"Terror, panic, confusion, worry, dread, resentment, just a lot of mixed emotions," Anderson said.

He told ABC13 that Christon lives in Bryan and it's not like her to go to that park, which is usually pretty quiet.

On Sunday, divers with the Harris County Sheriff's Office searched the pond at the park. They also used a drone and dogs to check the woods.

Police stated later Sunday night that the investigation in the park was completed, and officers were expecting to canvass nearby neighborhoods.

The 2-year-old's family also searched and handed out flyers.

"I just want her back. Wherever she's at, I just want her back," said Velt Burns, the girl's aunt.

Christon is being held on a $2,000 bond.

Anyone with information in regards to Hazana's whereabouts is urged to contact police at 979-764-3600.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities have arrested and charged a mother whose 2-year-old daughter went missing from a College Station park on Sunday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing personmissing girlCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING GIRL
Sheriff seeks 2K volunteers to help search for missing Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Missing Raleigh teen found safe after Silver Alert
2 missing girls last seen Wednesday found safe, Durham police say
More missing girl
Top Stories
18-year-old shot in the head during Halloween party identified
Student shot, killed at Charlotte-area high school identified
Unwanted medical supplies mailed to seniors costing taxpayers thousands
Mom charged in son's drowning death after driving around barricade during Hurricane Florence
Hometown Voices: ABC11 is listening to you
Wake County students continue to push for school security
Bat found in Cary tests positive for rabies
Fayetteville synagogue ramps up security following Pittsburgh attacks
Show More
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Fayetteville child found shivering inside wrong school bus
Here's where you can ride the Santa Train
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
More News