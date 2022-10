2-year-old shot, killed in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening in Benson.

The incident happened in the 900 block of West Watson Road.

Authorities say they are not looking for a suspect in this case.

There are no more details at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.