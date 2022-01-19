2-year-old accidentally shot himself while sitting in car with mother

2-year-old shot in Harnett County while sitting in car with mother

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County Sheriff's Office confirmed the 2-year-old injured while sitting in the front seat of a car with his mother shot himself.

It happened on Crest Circle just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the toddler got his hands on a 9mm handgun that was stored in the car's glovebox by his father. The glovebox was not locked.

The child's mother was in the driver's seat talking to a family member standing outside the driver's side door.

The 2-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Chapel Hill for surgery. The child is now out of surgery and in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.
