2-year-old boy shot while sitting in car with mother in Harnett County

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old was shot while sitting in the front seat of his mother's car in Harnett County.It happened on Crest Circle just before 8 p.m.Harnett County Sheriff's Office confirmed the toddler was shot in the right leg and taken to UNC Hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday morning the child was undergoing surgery.Investigators said they recovered a 9mm gun at the scene of the shooting. The child's mother was seated in the driver's seat talking to another adult standing outside the car when the shooting happened.The case remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.