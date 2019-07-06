Florida explosion: 21 injured, 2 seriously, when pizzeria near shopping plaza explodes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5381892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper video shows the scene of an explosion at a shopping plaza in Plantation, Florida on July 6, 2019.

Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter's Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion. Command post is set up on S. University Drive in the 800 block. Media Command post set up north of this location. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Update: All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

PLANTATION, Florida -- More than 20 people were injured after an explosion at a vacant pizzeria in South Florida sent debris flying as far as 100 yards from the source.The explosion happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged.The blast scattered large pieces of concrete as far as 50 yards away and sent pieces of metal as far as 100 yards across the streetFire officials said 21 people were injured. Two people suffered serious injuries: One was an LA Fitness employee who sustained a leg injury, and the other was hit by flying debris near a Tesla charging station, they said.One of the victims is a child.Police confirmed that there were no fatalities or reports of critical injuries.Emergency responded initially heard reports of multiple people injured and trapped but have since seized search and rescue operations. Dozens of firefighters responded and could be seen picking through the rubble with dogs sniffing through the debris."This could have been a lot worse," said Joel Gordon, Battalion Chief for Plantation Fire.Offiicals have not confirmed the cause of the blast, but the fire department has called it a "gas explosion." An investigation is underway.Guillermo Villa, who was charging his Tesla when the explosion happened, told ABC News that he heard a bang, then saw a light and debris flying "everywhere.""I started to see pieces of the building falling on my head so I went underneath my car because there was so much debris flying ... It was like raining pieces of the roof," Villa said.The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic.Police said all stores and businesses in the area near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice. "Please do not come into this area if possible," the department tweeted.