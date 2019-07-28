homicide investigation

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Rocky Mount; 20-year-old arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said.

Rocky Mount police said they located Dominic Antoine Baker, 31, of Rocky Mount, dead from gunshot wounds shortly before 2 a.m.

20-year-old Kaylith Lewis Moore was charged with first degree murder in connection with the case.

Rocky Mount police are still investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.
