20-year-old driver charged after firing shots from car, crashing on US 1

WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- A 20-year-old has been charged after firing shots from his car and crashing resulting in US 1/Capital Blvd. closing on Saturday night.Officials said it happened after 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a driver firing shots from his vehicle along US 1 in the area of the Height Lane intersection.Rashaud Tyrell Watson, 20, then veered off the road and crashed into a tree, officials said.Watson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and has been charged wih three conts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits.The investigation is ongoing.