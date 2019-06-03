WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- A 20-year-old has been charged after firing shots from his car and crashing resulting in US 1/Capital Blvd. closing on Saturday night.
Officials said it happened after 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a driver firing shots from his vehicle along US 1 in the area of the Height Lane intersection.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Rashaud Tyrell Watson, 20, then veered off the road and crashed into a tree, officials said.
RELATED: US 1 reopened in Wake Forest after driver fires shots from car, crashes into tree
Watson was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and has been charged wih three conts of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of discharging a firearm in the city limits.
The investigation is ongoing.
20-year-old driver charged after firing shots from car, crashing on US 1
SHOTS FIRED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News