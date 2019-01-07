20-year-old man dies in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded to a shooting call around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Union Street.


When they got there, they found Mikell Lamar Sheridan, of Rocky Mount, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


Police are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this can call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).
