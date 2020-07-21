20-year-old man drowns at Fayetteville's Lake Pines Swim Club

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young man drowned while swimming at Lake Pines Swim Club on Monday.

Fayetteville Police Department confirmed that officers arrived at the popular swimming center around 3:15 p.m.

A 20-year-old man, later identified as Taylin Mack, was underwater near a diving board. First responders performed CPR on the man until medics arrived.

They took Mack to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Mack had been swimming at the lake with friends prior to his death. North Carolina A&T confirmed that Mack was a former student at the university.

Lake Pines Swim Club said on Facebook that it would be closed Tuesday but planned to reopen Wednesday.

