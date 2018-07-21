20-year-old man drowns at Holden Beach after being caught in rip current

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. --
A 20-year-old man drowned after being swept away by a rip current in Holden Beach Saturday afternoon.

Coastline Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson said emergency responders were called to the 400 block of Ocean Boulevard West at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.

Tri-Beach Fire officials, Holden Beach Police, and the Coastline Rescue Squad went to the scene and found a man who had been pulled from the ocean by a surfer.

Robinson said CPR was being performed when officials arrived.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Brunswick County EMS transported the 20-year-old man to Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia. The man died at the hospital, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningNorth Carolina
Top Stories
LIVE: Woman injured in barricade situation at Los Angeles Trader Joe's
I-95 north reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Rocky Mount
Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak
Two killed in Johnston County head-on crash identified
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
Wilson police investigating after teen shot and killed
Second Amendment supporters rally in Hillsborough
Alligator returned to its owner after escaping educational facility in Wake Co.
Show More
Durham police looking for driver after overnight chase, crash
14-year-old arrested after Navy SEAL memorial vandalized
Critics blast 'appalling' speaker invited to Hillsborough gun rally
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
More News