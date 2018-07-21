20-year-old man drowns at Holden Beach after being caught in rip current

A 20-year-old man drowned after being swept away by a rip current in Holden Beach Saturday afternoon.Coastline Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson said emergency responders were called to the 400 block of Ocean Boulevard West at 2:18 p.m. Saturday.Tri-Beach Fire officials, Holden Beach Police, and the Coastline Rescue Squad went to the scene and found a man who had been pulled from the ocean by a surfer.Robinson said CPR was being performed when officials arrived.Brunswick County EMS transported the 20-year-old man to Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia. The man died at the hospital, officials said.