Raleigh police have identified a 20-year-old woman who was stabbed to death Monday night.Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive after reports of a stabbing.When they arrived on scene officers found Summer Robinson, 20, dead of apparent stab wounds.An investigation is underway.Those with information are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.