Dreamville Festival 2020 offers discount ticket prices to local military members, veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- J. Cole hopes to make some dreams come true for local military members and veterans ahead of the 2020 Dreamville Festival.

The Fayetteville-based rap star's press team announced Wednesday that anyone attending this weekend's Inaugural Armed Forces Invitational Baseball Tournament at the Segra Stadium in Fayetteville will have the opportunity to get a special ticket deal for the music festival.

Tickets will be on sale for $110 for general admission.

To apply, participants must present a valid military ID to receive a discount.

Cash will only be accepted for the tickets and you must already have a ticket to the baseball tournament in order to access the festival's ticket booth inside the stadium.

The 2020 Dreamville Festival is set for Saturday, April 4 at Dix Park.

J. Cole is an award-winning musician who grew up in Fayetteville. He currently lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.

