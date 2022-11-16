Watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade to win the Secret Word Sweepstakes

It's your chance to win some great prizes!

Watch the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh on ABC11 and the ABC11 apps, starting at 9:30am Saturday, November 19, 2022. Look out for the Secret Santa word and use that for your chance to win by entering below. You have until 11:59 pm Friday, November 25 to enter.

There will be 3 lucky winners! Prizes include:

- Prize 1: A pair of 4-carat Diamond Hoop Earrings from Reliable Jewelry.

- Prize 2: A Carolina Hurricanes night out, which includes two (2) tickets to the Jan. 10, 2023, Carolina Hurricanes game at PNC Arena, one (1) Adidas Carolina Hurricanes jersey, and one (1) autographed hockey puck signed by player Seth Jarvis.

- Prize 3: A Shop Local Raleigh weekend getaway, which includes one (1) night stay at AC Hotel by Marriott Raleigh Downtown, four (4) tickets to the Dec.14 performance of 'Theatre in the Park: A Christmas Carol' at DPAC, and one (1) prepaid gift card valued at $500.

Enter below for your chance to win!

NOTE: If the entry button is not working for you, click here. You can read the rules for the sweepstakes here.