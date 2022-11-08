Potential 'firsts' this Election Day: Black, women, LGBTQ+ candidates could make history in 2022

Among the potential firsts: Los Angeles could elect its first female mayor.

A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office in November, according to newly compiled data, and some breakthrough victories are likely.

WASHINGTON -- The 2022 election could usher in many historic firsts.

Two women could make history as the nation's first Black female governor: Stacey Abrams, who is running in Georgia, and Deidre DeJear, who is on the ballot in Iowa.

Democrat Val Demings could become the first Black senator to represent Florida and the third Black woman elected to the Senate. There are currently no Black women in the Senate. Democrat Cheri Beasley could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the Senate and the third Black woman elected to Senate.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul would become the first woman elected governor in the state if she wins. (Hochul was appointed to her current role when Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment allegations, though he denied intentionally harming anyone.)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders could become the first woman elected governor of Arkansas and Katie Britt could become Alabama's first woman elected to the Senate.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., could become the first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles.

If elected, Wes Moore would be Maryland's first Black governor, while Mandela Barnes could become the first Black Senator to represent Wisconsin.

Madison Horn of Oklahoma could be the first Native American woman in the Senate while Yesli Vega could be the first Latina to represent Virginia.

Karoline Leavitt, a Republican candidate for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, could become the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress and the youngest Republican female elected to Congress. Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, could also become the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress.

Maura Healey is poised to become the first woman and first openly lesbian politician elected governor of Massachusetts, while Tina Kotek could be the first openly lesbian politician elected governor of Oregon.

Eric Sorensen, if elected, would be the first openly gay congressman to represent Illinois.

In New York's 3rd Congressional District, both candidates from the major parties are openly gay men: Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Devolder-Santos. Whoever wins will become the first openly gay person to represent Long Island in the House.