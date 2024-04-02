Dreamville leaders and Raleigh staff to discuss prep for 2024 festival days away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Dreamville Festival is just four days away.

With the transformation of Dorothea Dix Park underway, festival leaders and City of Raleigh staff are hosting a news conference to discuss preparations and how things may be different for the 2024 festival. This happens at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In 2023, Dreamville attracted 100,000 festival-goers from around the world.

The festival quickly became an economic engine for the city, taking in millions of dollars for the local economy. Several hotels sold out a month before the festival.

Raleigh businesses, restaurants and hotels are bracing for a surge of visitors for the 2-day Dreamville Festival in Dix Park.

It was announced Monday that 50 Cent will replace Dreamville headliner Chris Brown because of unforeseen circumstances. Nicki Minaj and J Cole still plan to take the stage.