Dreamville leaders and Raleigh staff to discuss prep for 2024 festival days away

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 10:18AM
In 2023, Dreamville attracted 100,000 festival-goers from around the world.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Dreamville Festival is just four days away.

With the transformation of Dorothea Dix Park underway, festival leaders and City of Raleigh staff are hosting a news conference to discuss preparations and how things may be different for the 2024 festival. This happens at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The festival quickly became an economic engine for the city, taking in millions of dollars for the local economy. Several hotels sold out a month before the festival.

It was announced Monday that 50 Cent will replace Dreamville headliner Chris Brown because of unforeseen circumstances. Nicki Minaj and J Cole still plan to take the stage.

