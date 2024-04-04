North Carolina State fans find a way to Phoenix for the Final Four match

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With all the excitement around the NC State's Men's Basketball team making it to the Final Four, fans and alumni from all over are making the trek to Arizona to see their team in action.

Fans like Jay Morehead haven't seen a Wolfpack Final Four in their lifetime.

"I was probably born with NC State diapers on," Morehead told ABC11. "I was negative 2 (years old) the last time they won but I've watched the game so many times I feel like I was alive then"

He knew that if they beat Duke in the Elite 8, he'd have to make the trip to Arizona. His friends all got in a group chat and started looking for the most reasonably priced way to get there.

They ultimately decided on flying to Las Vegas and driving down - until one eagle-eyed fan found a cheap flight on a budget airline from Vegas straight down to Phoenix, so they all booked that.

They also had to find a way to get tickets, which was not cheap.

"You can't put a price on going to the Final Four, but they're trying!" Morehead said. "But we figured it out."

Overall, he's hoping they'll win it all, saying anything is possible with the season they've had.

