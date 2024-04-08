What you need to know before viewing North Carolina's partial eclipse

More than 31 million people are in the path of totality from Texas to Maine.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- All eyes shift to the sky as we count down to Monday's solar eclipse.

More than 31 million people are in the path of totality from Texas to Maine. The path is more than 2,000 miles long across 15 states.

North Carolina is not on that path, but it is still expected to be quite a sight. The next eclipse will not happen for another two decades.

The state will get between 80 to 84 percent totality. It will start at 1:51 p.m., peak at 3:15 p.m., and end at about 4:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill's Morehead Planetarium and Science Center will host a solar eclipse party on April 8th to mark the rare celestial event.

The Morehead Planetarium and Science Center in Chapel Hill is preparing for a crowd of thousands to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th.

The eclipse will last nearly 4 and a half minutes for those in the path of total darkness.

It is not safe to look directly at the eclipse as it can permanently damage your eyesight. You must wear eclipse glasses that have a special solar filter. Sunglasses will not be good enough.

Eclipse glasses must be bought from a trusted manufacturer. Anyone can print the international safety standard code on their glasses without testing the product.

The American Astronomical Society has published a guide on their website to finding approved glasses.

Another safe way to view the solar eclipse is to create a pinhole camera, which will create a projection of the image of the sun onto a surface.

The AAS and NASA have instructions on their website on how to make one.

"You can do this in a ton of different ways," Catherine Roberts from Consumer Reports said. "In 2017, I used some NASA instructions to make one out of a cereal box and you, like, have a little eye hole, and then the image of the sun is projected on the inside of the box. It's very cool."

With safe viewing, you can enjoy one of nature's unique spectacles.

