21 facing federal charges in 'large-scale' drug ring involving UNC, Duke, App State fraternities

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Twenty-one people have been arrested for dealing drugs at and around University of North Carolina, Duke University, and Appalachian State University.United States Attorney Matthew Martin, a UNC alumni, said the arrested drug dealers were not small time drug users, but instead "hardened drug dealers.""This is a large drug network and supply chain fueling a drug culture at fraternities and within these universities and around these universities and towns," Martin said.He said the suspects were responsible for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana, hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, LSD, molly, mushrooms, steroids, HGH, Xanax and other narcotics.The investigation that resulted in this case started years ago. Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency launched an investigation in November 2018 into cocaine and hydrochloride being sold in the Chapel Hill area.It soon became clear that the illegal drug distribution was happening at or near UNC fraternity organizations.Court filings specifically point to UNC chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma, and Beta Theta Pi from 2017-2020 being cites of illegal drug activity."Dealers set up inside these houses, poisoning fellow members of their fraternity, fueling a culture. And that's why I say today is about saving lives. Because this reckless culture has endangered lives," Martin said."College communities should be a safe haven for young adults to get a higher education. Not a place where illegal drugs are easily accessible," DEA agent Matt O'brien said. "The arrest of these drug traffickers makes these college campuses and their respective communities safer."