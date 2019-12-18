apartment fire

16 adults, 5 kids displaced days before Christmas in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The smell of smoke still lingers in the air over Starbrook Drive days after the apartment went up in flames. Kendra Graham hasn't been back since. She still can't believe her family is now homeless.

"I feel empty. I feel very empty because I don't have anything," said Graham. "I grabbed my 5-year-old, woke my mom and 11-year-old daughter and we ran out. I had no shoes..nothing on. Just what I'm wearing now besides the jacket. The kids had nothing on..no shoes..nothing. My 1-year-old had nothing on, but a onesie and diaper."

Fayetteville fire officials told ABC11 they're still looking for leads as to what caused the blaze. A total of 16 adults and 5 children are displaced more than a week before Christmas. Graham is numb and desperate for help. The homeless mother of four finds it difficult to see what lies ahead.

"I've lost their gifts and all the stuff I had for my unborn child," said Graham. "I don't know where we go from here."

If you would like to help you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/anything-would-help-please-help-us
