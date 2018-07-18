21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A grand jury has indicted Samuel Beadle in the death of his friend, 20-year-old Zachery Riggle.

Beadle, 21, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said Beadle was driving roughly 80 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, on Wakefield Plantation Drive when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officials said the car then spun and struck a fire hydrant before rolling onto its roof.

Riggle was declared deceased at the hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
person killedcrashraleigh policeraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
SAVING TOBY: Pig headed for slaughterhouse gets second chance
More News