21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend

A grand jury has indicted Samuel Beadle in the death of his friend, 20-year-old Zachery Riggle.Beadle, 21, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wakefield Plantation Drive at Towngate Drive.Officers said Beadle was driving roughly 80 miles per hour, in a 35 mph zone, on Wakefield Plantation Drive when he left the roadway and struck a tree.Officials said the car then spun and struck a fire hydrant before rolling onto its roof.Riggle was declared deceased at the hospital.