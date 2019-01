A 21-year-old woman is dead after Raleigh police said she was hit and killed while trying to cross the street Wednesday night.The incident happened before 11 p.m.Police said the unidentified woman was trying to cross Trawick Road, near New Bern Avenue, when she was struck.Officers have not released details surrounding the case; however, they said she was not in the crosswalk when she was hit.Officials have not said if charges will be filed.