22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Durham man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another man over the weekend.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday on Blacknall Street near Plum Street.

When officers arrived they found 42-year-old Nathan Futrell lying near the intersection.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 200 block of Blacknall Street.

Investigators arrested Stuvon Aitrae Snipes, 22, of Durham and charged him with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is in Durham County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammurderfatal shootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper signs $1.5B COVID-19 relief bills
I-85 closed in both directions in Orange County
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
2 Spring Lake officers shot while serving warrant: Police
What the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you
Northgate Mall to close permanently
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Show More
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit graduating seniors
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
No to-go mixed drinks with alcohol in North Carolina for now
The 411: Sorry folks, park's full
More TOP STORIES News