POLICE CHASE

22-year-old dead after car crashes into tree during police chase

A 22-year-old man is dead after car strikes tree during police chase Friday night. (WTVD)

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 22-year-old man died after his car struck a tree during a police chase on Friday night.

The chase started just after 11 p.m. as troopers conducted a checkpoint in Southern Pines and ended on US 1 between Aberdeen and Pine Bluff according to The Aberdeen Times.

The trooper in pursuit of the vehicle used a PIT manuever causing the Honda Accord to lose control and slide into a tree. EMS paramedics and firefighters reached the scene in minutes but the man was determined deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Shonquelle Davare Barrett.

Both northbound lanes of US 1 were closed to traffic for an extended while the wreck scene was investigated by State Highway Patrol and the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI is part of any investigation where an officer is involved, and agents were at the scene shortly after the wreck occurred.

The incident is still under investigation.
