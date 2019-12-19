22-year-old found shot in Wake Forest home dies from his injuries

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police Department is looking into a deadly shooting that happened blocks away from the busy downtown district.

Myles Wilson, 22, was shot Wednesday night. A 911 caller told first responders that inside his home on North Taylor Street, he found Wilson shot and bleeding out.

Officers arrived at the home around 10:05 p.m. Wilson later died at the hospital.

Police remained at the scene Thursday morning. They're investigating the case as a homicide.

Police don't believe the shooting was random. Officials didn't release details about a suspect or say if anyone was in custody.

Anyone with information should call the police tip line at (919) 435-9610.
