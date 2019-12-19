22-year-old found shot in Wake Forest home dies from his injuries

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake Forest Police Department is looking into a deadly shooting that happened blocks away from the busy downtown district.Myles Wilson, 22, was shot Wednesday night. A 911 caller told first responders that inside his home on North Taylor Street, he found Wilson shot and bleeding out.Officers arrived at the home around 10:05 p.m. Wilson later died at WakeMed.Police remained at the scene Thursday morning. They're investigating the case as a homicide.Police don't believe the shooting was random. Officials didn't release details about a suspect or say if anyone was in custody.Wilson's family wants people to remember him as a good man and a good father. And they're hoping the person who did this will do the right thing."The guy that killed him, I just want to say to him you need to just turn yourself in because you're going to go to jail for the rest of your life," said Darlene Smith-Wilson, the victim's mother. "And if North Carolina has the death penalty, I wish that they had the death penalty because if they did, I wish that you would rot in hell."Anyone with information should call the police tip line at (919) 435-9610.