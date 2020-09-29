22-year-old man shot, killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Fayetteville after a 22-year-old man was killed.

Officers with Fayetteville Police Department were called to investigate a shooting on Shawcross Lane off South Reilly Road around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found Aaron Copeland near the road with a gunshot wound. Copeland was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Copeland was 22 years old and had a Lillington address. Police have learned the shooting was not random.


The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
