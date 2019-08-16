1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near University Drive shopping center in Durham

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the area of the Forest Hills Shopping Center.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Hill Street near University Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Friday, police identified the man who was killed as Robert Darrell Taylor Jr., 22, of Durham. The wounded man, who is 18 years old, was taken to a hospital for treatment.



Numerous bullet holes were seen on the car.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said police placed at least 15 evidence markers around a roped-off vehicle, indicating more than a dozen shots had been fired.



University Drive was closed in the area of Forest Hills Shopping Center near Hill Street as police investigated.

The shooting shocked and angered those in the community.

"When you have young men or young women - whoever was involved - that start shooting is ridiculous," said community activist Victoria Peterson. "Now we have to worry whether we are going to get shot at because anybody that's sitting out here could get shot from a stray bullet."

Thomas Boyd has lived in Durham for two years and frequently shops at the Compare Foods on University Drive.

"I feel so sad that this is happening in my neighborhood," Boyd said. "I hate to see anyone lose their life."

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policefatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violencehomicideshootingdouble shootingshoppingperson killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal crash blocks traffic on I-40 in Johnston County
Expect baby copperhead snakes to emerge soon in NC
Mom stole kids' identities and opened credit cards, deputies say
You may see people dressed in military-looking gear in Raleigh
Cheap airfare 'deals' costing some travelers hundreds
12-year-old crashed car into man and dog killing both, police say
Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris headed to Durham
Show More
Man bit Raleigh officer during fight, police say
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
Vice chancellor at NC State to resign amid series of disparaging tweets
Adopt a pet for free Saturday at Wake County Animal Shelter
Fans cheer as best softball team in America returns home to NC
More TOP STORIES News