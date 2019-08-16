1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near University Drive shopping center in Durham

Haven’t seen a car with this many bullet holes in some time. One person dead, another injured after this incident. Still trying to piece together what happened. #ABC11 @DurhamPoliceNC pic.twitter.com/uGfesCCLIu — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 16, 2019

Just pulled up on this scene in @CityofDurhamNC. @DurhamPoliceNC has university drive blocked off in both directions as they’re investigating this fatal shooting. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/z8lWJuGdX6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 16, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the area of the Forest Hills Shopping Center.Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Hill Street near University Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.Friday, police identified the man who was killed as Robert Darrell Taylor Jr., 22, of Durham. The wounded man, who is 18 years old, was taken to a hospital for treatment.Numerous bullet holes were seen on the car.An ABC11 crew at the scene said police placed at least 15 evidence markers around a roped-off vehicle, indicating more than a dozen shots had been fired.University Drive was closed in the area of Forest Hills Shopping Center near Hill Street as police investigated.The shooting shocked and angered those in the community."When you have young men or young women - whoever was involved - that start shooting is ridiculous," said community activist Victoria Peterson. "Now we have to worry whether we are going to get shot at because anybody that's sitting out here could get shot from a stray bullet."Thomas Boyd has lived in Durham for two years and frequently shops at the Compare Foods on University Drive."I feel so sad that this is happening in my neighborhood," Boyd said. "I hate to see anyone lose their life."No one is in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.