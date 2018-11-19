Durham police officers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night.The deadly crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Woodcrest Street.Police said a 2005 Kawasaki 750 sport bike driven by German Ramses Rivas Barahona, 22, of Durham was going east on Holloway Street at a high rate of a speed when it collided with a westbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata.The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was turning left onto Woodcrest Street when the motorcycle hit the right front of the vehicle.Rivas Barahona was pronounced dead at the scene.The other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.No charges have been filed at this time.