22-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed after crashing into a tree in Durham Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. when a 2008 Hyundai sedan traveling west on E. Woodcroft Parkway when it overcorrected, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Amanda Robin Crist, 22, of Imler, Pennsylvania was taken to Duke University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Durham officials said speed was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.
