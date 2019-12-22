22-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed after crashing into a tree in Durham Sunday morning.
It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. when a 2008 Hyundai sedan traveling west on E. Woodcroft Parkway when it overcorrected, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Amanda Robin Crist, 22, of Imler, Pennsylvania was taken to Duke University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Durham officials said speed was a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
