23 arrested after former Durham Police Department headquarters vandalized during protest

Officers arrived at 505 West Chapel Hill Street Saturday evening and found protesters gathered in front of the building and others breaking windows.
Damaged furniture and spray painted graffiti were found on several floors.
Police said one man was assaulted by several members of the crowd and was thrown to the ground. He was treated at the scene by EMS.
Officers ordered the crowd to disperse but several people refused to leave, according to police.
The following arrests were made:
- Samuel Lawrence Carey, 35, of Pittsboro - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Jonathan Fitzgerald Fuller, 29, of Durham - assault on a government employee and resisting a public official
- Lydia Lenore Lewallen, 31, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Roland Murdoch McDade, 18, of Bahama - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot. He was also arrested on an old warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.
- Johnathan McKee, 31, of Raleigh - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Sarah Schwepker, 29, of Raleigh - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Gayle Schwartzberg, 27, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Kristin Sadler, 38, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Eric Lagueruela, 27, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Brianna Sikorski, 24, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Seth Keel, 25, of Durham - felony inciting to riot
- Lauren Aucoin, 25, of Hillsborough - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Anna Wallin, 35, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Qasima Wideman, 24, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Shaquille Coaxum, 26, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Cari Marinau, 24, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Timothy Osborn, 25, of Carrboro - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Dalia Belmouloud, 20, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Alexandria Stewart, 28, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Andrew Shoffner, 35, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Brian Dingledine, 46, of Chapel Hill - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Becks Kolins, 30, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
- Genevieve Beaudry, 30, of Durham - failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot
Durham police said those who were arrested were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds.
The building is owned by the City of Durham.
