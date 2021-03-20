gas leak

Pickup truck rolls down embankment, lands near Durham home; 23 homes evacuated due to gas leak

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham fire officials are on scene after a pickup truck rolled down an embankment and landed on a house's gas meter Saturday morning. 23 homes have been evacuated.

Officials said the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fargo Street.

The Durham Fire Department responded with 45 firefighters and were advised a truck rolled down an embankment, came to a stop next to a house and was over the home's gas meter. A strong odor of natural gas was reported in and around the house.

The area, including 23 homes, were evacuated. While the incident is being investigated and mitigated, 25 residents have been displaced.

Dominion Energy is responding and the 1100 block of Fargo Street is closed down until gas can be shut off.

