DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Friday afternoon crash involving a dump truck in Johnston County left a 23-year-old driver dead and sent a baby to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Newsgathering partners at the Johnston County Report said the crash happened around 1:15 p..m. on Highway 42 East at Thanksgiving Fire Road.
An initial report indicated the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling north on Thanksgiving Fire Road failed to yield for a dump truck heading east on Highway 42. The dump truck then hit the driver's side of the Camry and drove off the road.
Troopers said a 23-year-old, who has not been named at this time, and a small child were inside the Camry. The 23-year-old driver died at the scene; however, the baby was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
23-year-old dead, baby injured in Johnston County crash involving dump truck
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News