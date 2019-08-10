23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash, driver charged

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 23-year-old Henderson man was killed in crash in Durham County Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 8:30 a.m. on North Roxboro Street near South Lowell Road.

Officials say a truck headed southbound on North Roxboro Street went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then crossed the median, eventually ending up in the path of a blue Honda Pilot.

Dylan Blake Renn, 23, who was a passenger in the truck, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was also ejected and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

That driver was charged with driving with a suspended driver's license, failure to maintain lane control, failure to wear a seat belt and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhendersontraffic fatalitiescar crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
New NC law requires rideshare drivers to show front license plate
Texas parents drown, teen survives accident in Turks and Caicos
Universal cancels controversial movie 'The Hunt' in wake of shootings
NOW OPEN: Triangle's first board game cafe opens in Raleigh
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Show More
Durham Fire Dept. releases findings in report on deadly gas explosion
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
Family fears for life of missing Fayetteville man
Staring at seagulls can stop them from taking your food, study says
Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder
More TOP STORIES News