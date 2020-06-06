fatal crash

23-year-old killed in Durham crash on 15-501 near Pickett Road

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed after running a car off US 15-501 overnight.

Authorities said it happened after 2 a.m.

A blue 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on 15-501 when it ran off the road and struck a guard rail, spun 180 degrees and rested against the guard rail on the right side of the road.

The road was shut down for approximately five hours.

The driver, Kevin Mejia-Dominguez, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

