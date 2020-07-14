death investigation

Body of Durham man found in pond identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a Durham man was found in a pond Monday night.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Holloway Street around 5:15 p.m., where they found Fillberto Espinosa-Cruz.

Espinosa-Cruz, 23, was removed from the pond and taken the NC Medical Examiner for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this incident please contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880. You may also call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.
