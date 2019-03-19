23-year-old man shot, killed on Remington Circle in Durham

#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC investigate a homicide in the 200 block of Remington Circle. Victim is a 23 year old man who died at the hospital. A possible suspect is in custody. More on @ABC11_WTVD throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/PDi9XEwKQI — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 19, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.The incident happened in the 200 block of Remington Circle after 1 a.m.When officers arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.The unidentified male was taken to the hospital where he later died.Police said a possible suspect is in custody. No further details were released.Those with information are asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.