23-year-old man shot, killed on Remington Circle in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Remington Circle after 1 a.m.



When officers arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified male was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said a possible suspect is in custody. No further details were released.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham policehomicide investigationhomicideshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Police looking for driver who ran from scene of fatal crash in Zebulon
"Sesame Street" island challenge sparks debate
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Man charged after exposing self near school days after being released from jail
Durham police investigate after catalytic converters stolen from Boys and Girls Club buses
ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
Show More
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Some Fayetteville hurricane victims still wait for relief -- from Matthew
Fayetteville woman with breast cancer gets surprise trip to Disney
Apex in the midst of construction boom with record high number of housing permits
Durham police officer honored for heroic rescue of 2 women trapped in icy creek
More TOP STORIES News