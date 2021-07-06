24-year-old man drowns in Jordan Lake while swimming with friends

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old Black man drowned while swimming with friends in Jordan Lake near Parkers Creek Campground.North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation said the man who drowned was from Angier.Searchers found him at 7:51 p.m. Monday, less than an hour after he went under water.Chatham County Sheriff's Office is the department in charge of the investigation. The swimmer's name has not been released.