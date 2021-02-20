Man shot, killed in parking lot of Zaxby's on Skibo Road in Fayetteville, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Zaxby's in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the location at 2166 Skibo Road.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a man was shot in the chest in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as 24-year-old Bryan T. Love.


Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell at (910) 273-8192 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootingfayetteville police departmentshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke Health part of clinical trial testing COVID-19 vaccine in kids
Dino Safari makes changes 'to prevent extensive wait times'
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
LATEST: Johnson & Johnson applies to WHO for emergency vaccine approval
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Tour gives insight into the history of Durham's Stagville Plantation
Show More
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
North Carolina woman among 6 indicted for storming US Capitol: FBI
Mebane man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting
Woman maintains innocence in husband's death after 2 decades in prison
Fayetteville police seek endangered brothers believed to be with mother
More TOP STORIES News